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Sharon Ooja Nwoke’s Birthday Look by the Shore Is Pure Coastal Chic | See Photos
Celebrating her birthday by the shore, Sharon Ooja Nwoke shares a series of sun-drenched portraits in a white embroidered dress by Knanfe. Reflecting on her growth from Jos to global screens, the actress marks this new chapter with a serene coastal photoshoot and a message of gratitude for her breakthrough year.
If birthdays had a visual language, Sharon Ooja Nwoke just made a strong case for seaside portraits, much gratitude and a little reflection to go with it. Her birthday photos arrive with that relaxed, just-off-duty feel, as she steps into a new year.
Shot along the shoreline, Sharon leans into a clean, easy look. A sleeveless white dress with coral-red embroidery by Knanfe sits lightly against the coastal setting, with matching beaded bracelets adding a subtle tie-in. The backdrop does not compete, ocean waves, blue sky, and enough space to let the images breathe.
Then you read the caption. “This birthday is so special to me… because there’s a certain peace I feel in my heart and I know it can only be God,” she writes. It shifts the whole thing, turning what could have been just a set of photos into something more reflective. She looks back on her journey from Jos with a sense of awareness, noting that she often finds herself thinking about how far she has come.
Her message leans into faith, quoting scripture and grounding her progress in divine timing rather than just her own effort. “I’m thankful for true love, my family, my journey, and everything that God has in store for me,” she adds, hinting at a full year ahead with several new film projects already in motion.
She rounds it off by declaring this her year of breakthrough and stepping into every opportunity meant for her
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