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It’s Finally Happening! Adekunle Gold & Olamide Reunite on “Formation”

Over a decade after their journey began at YBNL, Adekunle Gold and Olamide are set to release their first official collaboration, “Formation,” on 9 April. The announcement arrives with a cinematic, 70s-inspired portrait and a moving tribute from Gold to his longtime mentor.
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Adekunle Gold and Olamide posing in a retro garage with a vintage Mercedes-Benz for their 2026 collaboration 'Formation.'

Artists Adekunle Gold and Olamide channel 70s fashion, posing against a classic black Mercedes-Benz with a custom ‘YB NL’ plate to announce their joint single, ‘Formation.’ Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram

In the world of Afrobeats, few stories are as poignant as the rise of the YBNL dynasty. This week, Adekunle Gold took us down memory lane while looking toward the future, announcing a new single with his mentor and former label boss, Olamide.

Can we talk about the fashion for a second? The pair went full 70s-chic in a garage filled with vintage hubcaps and golden lighting. AG Baby gave us sophisticated “Boss” energy in an oversized brown blazer, while Olamide served a major look in mustard yellow and flared trousers. The car is a classic Mercedes with a custom “YBNL” plate. It’s giving “Rich Uncles,” and we are here for it.

Adekunle Gold and Olamide posing in a retro garage with a vintage Mercedes-Benz for their 2026 collaboration 'Formation.'

Artists Adekunle Gold and Olamide channel 70s fashion, posing against a classic black Mercedes-Benz with a custom ‘YB NL’ plate to announce their joint single, ‘Formation.’ Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram

But it’s not all just about the aesthetic. Adekunle Gold got real with his fans about how much Olamide means to him. He shared that back in 2014, Olamide was the one who gave him his big break, taking him from a dreamer in Lagos to a global star. If you remember singing “Sade” at the top of your lungs back in 2015, you know how huge this is.

The new track is called “Formation” (no, not that one, Beyoncé fans!) and it arrives on 9 April. Gold says it’s all about “legacy and brotherhood.” Honestly we just can’t wait to see what these two have cooked up. Mark your calendars, because the kings of YBNL are back together

 

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