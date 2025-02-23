Connect with us

“We’ve Done It Before, We’ll Do It Again” – Kamala Harris’ Powerful Speech NAACP Speech

Kamala Harris received the 56th NAACP Chairman’s Award with a powerful speech on resilience, justice, and the fight for democracy.
Kamala Harris’ speech at the 56th NAACP Image Awards last night might just be the most inspiring political message you’ll hear this weekend. The former Vice President of the United States received a standing ovation as she was honoured with the prestigious Chairman’s Award—an accolade reserved for individuals who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.”

Before making history as the first woman, Black American, and South Asian American to serve as Vice President alongside President Joe Biden, Harris served as California’s Attorney General and a U.S. Senator. Then, in 2024, she embarked on another historic journey, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to be nominated for president by a major political party.

This marks her first major public appearance since leaving the White House, and she made it count. In her powerful speech, Harris reaffirmed her commitment to equality, justice, and progress, urging those in the room, and beyond, not to lose hope.

“Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, ‘What do we do now?’” she said.

“But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before. And we will do it again. We use our power. We organise. We mobilise. We educate. We advocate. Our power has never come from having an easy path.”

See photos below

 

