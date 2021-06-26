Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with All that Happened This Week Right Here

Events Promotions

You're Invited to SUPER SUNDAY with Dr Tony Rapu at This Present House | 27th June 2021

Events Living Promotions

It's Still Happening! Eat Drink Lagos X Martini Makes It a Summer to Remember with Lagos Burger Week

Events Living Promotions

Your Look inside the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball Hangout in Abuja

Events Living Promotions

Mummy Summit Digital is coming up on Saturday the 26th of June!

Events Promotions Style

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Music Promotions Scoop

Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

Events Inspired Promotions

You're Invited to "Cycle For Scoliosis" in Lagos this Saturday

Events Living Promotions

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

Events

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with All that Happened This Week Right Here

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers.

Yay! It’s been an interesting week and once again, we’re delighted to give you a rundown of all that happened.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in June.

Must-See Photos: Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennet’s Twins, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt

Photo Credit: @usainbolt and @kasi.b on Instagram | @lexoart

These Father’s Day Messages from Some of Our Faves will make you Beam😊

Bovi talks “My Village People” & His Relationship with AY on Rubbin’ Minds – “We Just Grew Apart”

“A New Generation For Nollywood” – Excerpts from This Day Style’s Interviews with Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Erica Nlewedim

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector

10 Photos of Osas Ighodaro & Her Daughter Azariah That Are Too Adorable ❤️

Jade Osiberu’s Next Film “Gangs Of Lagos” stars Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre & Chiké as Best Friends

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” will Finally be on Netflix In July

Biodun Stephen set to take us on Another Hilarious Adventure with Upcoming Movie “Progressive Tailors Club” | See BTS Shots

Comic Republic Inks Production Deal to Adapt its African-Based Superhero Stories for Film & TV

Tems speaks on her Relationship with God & Finding Joy as she Covers Genevieve Magazine’s Conversations Issue

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Michael Nwah: Are Nigerians Experiencing Resilience Fatigue?

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Advertisement
css.php