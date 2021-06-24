Connect with us

Scoop

Baba Ijesha granted ₦2 million Bail

Music Scoop

Cuppy is back to making music

Scoop Sweet Spot

'I Love You Unconditionally' - Lola OJ is Celebrating Her Daughter Asiya's 2nd Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

The Nengi-Wathoni-Kiddwaya Situation was the Highlight of Last Night's #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show

Events Music Promotions Scoop

Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Birthday Boy Daniel Etim Effiong is Effortlessly Cool!

Music Scoop

Tems speaks on her Relationship with God & Finding Joy as she Covers Genevieve Magazine’s Conversations Issue

Scoop

Take Action with Cuppy to Improve Vaccine Equity & Get a Chance to Win an Artist Box

Movies & TV Scoop

Comic Republic Inks Production Deal to Adapt its African-Based Superhero Stories for Film & TV

Movies & TV Scoop

Biodun Stephen set to take us on Another Hilarious Adventure with Upcoming Movie "Progressive Tailors Club" | See BTS Shots

Scoop

Baba Ijesha granted ₦2 million Bail

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has been granted bail of ₦2 million by Judge Oluwatoyin Taiwo during a ruling on Thursday, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Premium Times reports.

According to Vanguard, he was represented by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs); Dada Awosika (SAN) and Babatunde Ogala (SAN), alongside a team of six junior counsels.

He was initially denied bail by a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court on the basis that his case had already been filed before the Lagos State High Court.

Baba Ijesha has been held in custody since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command confirmed his arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl under Princess‘ care. A video of him admitting the allegation was shared on actress Iyabo Ojo‘s Instagram page.

He was then charged with sexual assault, indecent treatment of a minor, and sexual assault by penetration before the Special Offences Court in Lagos.

Bail, according to Judge Taiwo, is a fundamental right, not a discretionary one. She explained that giving him bail frees him from the custody of the law and trusts him to show up for his trial when he is summoned.

The actor must pay the money along with two sureties, one of whom must be a lawyer and the other a family member. He must, however, complete the bail terms and restrictions within the following seven days, according to the judge.

She stated that the trial will begin on July 26 and end on July 28.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs
Advertisement
css.php