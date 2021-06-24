Baba Ijesha granted ₦2 million Bail

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has been granted bail of ₦2 million by Judge Oluwatoyin Taiwo during a ruling on Thursday, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Premium Times reports.

According to Vanguard, he was represented by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs); Dada Awosika (SAN) and Babatunde Ogala (SAN), alongside a team of six junior counsels.

He was initially denied bail by a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court on the basis that his case had already been filed before the Lagos State High Court.

Baba Ijesha has been held in custody since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command confirmed his arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl under Princess‘ care. A video of him admitting the allegation was shared on actress Iyabo Ojo‘s Instagram page.

He was then charged with sexual assault, indecent treatment of a minor, and sexual assault by penetration before the Special Offences Court in Lagos.

Bail, according to Judge Taiwo, is a fundamental right, not a discretionary one. She explained that giving him bail frees him from the custody of the law and trusts him to show up for his trial when he is summoned.

The actor must pay the money along with two sureties, one of whom must be a lawyer and the other a family member. He must, however, complete the bail terms and restrictions within the following seven days, according to the judge.

She stated that the trial will begin on July 26 and end on July 28.