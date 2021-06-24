Connect with us

'I Love You Unconditionally' – Lola OJ is Celebrating Her Daughter Asiya's 2nd Birthday

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Lola OJ is celebrating her daughter, Asiya‘s second birthday, today, June 24, 2021,

Mother and daughter posed for a photo shoot together, and the candid moments will make you smile. Penning a sweet note alongside the photo of her daughter on her Instagram page, the beauty entrepreneur wrote;

Asiya, my bestie, Happy Birthday. I love you more than words can possibly describe and I thank God endlessly for your life. Thank you for giving my life meaning, you truly are a wonderful child, so confident, so energetic and so kind. My prayers for you are endless, continue to be yourself my beautiful daughter, I love you unconditionally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj)

Check out the cute photos below:

Photo Credit: @lolaoj

