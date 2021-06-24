Scoop
‘I Love You Unconditionally’ – Lola OJ is Celebrating Her Daughter Asiya’s 2nd Birthday
Lola OJ is celebrating her daughter, Asiya‘s second birthday, today, June 24, 2021,
Mother and daughter posed for a photo shoot together, and the candid moments will make you smile. Penning a sweet note alongside the photo of her daughter on her Instagram page, the beauty entrepreneur wrote;
Asiya, my bestie, Happy Birthday. I love you more than words can possibly describe and I thank God endlessly for your life. Thank you for giving my life meaning, you truly are a wonderful child, so confident, so energetic and so kind. My prayers for you are endless, continue to be yourself my beautiful daughter, I love you unconditionally.
Check out the cute photos below:
Photo Credit: @lolaoj