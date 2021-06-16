Connect with us

Baba Ijesha has Reportedly been Denied Bail & will be Tried Before Lagos State High Court

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Actor Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha has been denied bail by a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court on the basis that his case has already filed before the Lagos State High Court.

Therefore, he will be tried before a judge on charges of Sexual Assault by Penetration (punishable by Life imprisonment); Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration (punishable by 14 years imprisonment); Sexual Assault (punishable by 3 years imprisonment) and Indecent treatment of a child (punishable by 7 years imprisonment), which he pled not guilty to.

Baba Ijesha was arraigned by the police after comedian Princess, in a video posted on her Instagram page, accused him of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old foster child with CCTV footages as evidence, and a video of him admitting the allegation was shared on actress Iyabo Ojo‘s Instagram page.

However, a senior police officer later stated that the CCTV footage, after being assessed, only showed the actor “touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl, in law, it is a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail.”

Baba Ijesha’s application for bail was rejected on Wednesday, 16th of June by P.E Nwaka as no bail can be given due to “indications that the matter is before the high court.”

I have carefully considered the application of the counsel to the defendant seeking bail for the defendant and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP.

Since there are indications that the matter is before the high court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.

The defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the high court,” the magistrate said.

The matter was adjourned till July 13 for a mention, The Nation reports.

Related Topics:

