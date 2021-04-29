Report says Baba Ijesha May Be Released on Friday

Following the case of assault against actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha by comedian Princess, a senior officer of the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed orders given for his release from custody, as a result of “ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria,” PUNCH reports.

So, can we continue to keep him when the offence is subject to bail and when there is no court sitting? That is against his fundamental human rights and the police do not work on sentiments. Directives have been given out for his release on bail.

Although the case is still ongoing, the statement reveals that Baba Ijesha did not defile the victim who reportedly confirmed the statement when questioned.

“There was no case of defilement, people are just talking out of sentiment. They are not talking from the point of law. We interviewed all parties involved in the case for three hours today (Wednesday),” a statement by the senior officer read.

The officer also stated that the CCTV footage, after being assessed, only showed the actor “touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl,” which he also confirmed and apologized for. “So, in law, it is a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail.”

