Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha’s Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

Rape charges have been filed against Yoruba Nollywood star Olarenwaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha. The actor has been accused of molesting a child seven years ago and attempting to commit the same act, unaware of CCTV cameras set up for evidence against his case.

Comedienne and actress, Princess, a guardian to the young girl who is now in secondary school, has shared very emotional videos detailing the series of events exactly how they happened.

According to Princess, after she had challenges with her marriage and lost a baby some years ago, “some parents in my area, out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I would not feel lonely.” They were six children – 3 boys and 3 girls.

It was during this time that Baba Ijesha sought help from Princess as he was facing some challenges. “I tried my best. I registered him in a lesson, he sat for GCE and then I tried to get him into UNILAG,” the comedian said, revealing that he eventually got enrolled.

She added that he came to visit later on when he needed more help. The boys had gone to play with two of the girls, leaving Princess, her sister who came visiting, Baba Ijesha and one of the girls at home. When her sister was leaving, Princess decided to escort her to lock the door after her.

“I didn’t know what happened in the space of three to four minutes. But the following week, the school called me… They said the girl sat on the brother’s leg and was doing her waist somehow,” Princess said.

At the time, the parents of the children assumed it was spiritual and they began praying. She stated that Baba Ijesha had warned the girl not to mention it to anyone and had returned the next day to make sure she kept the secret. He then lured her to his car with claims that he needed her to carry some food that he got for everyone. “When she got down, he used his key to defile her again after that day that he came. He didn’t come to my house again, but anytime he needed help, he would call me.”

It wasn’t after she kept on noticing changes in the young girl and her friend spoke to her again that she came out with the truth. Princess decided to invite Baba Ijesha to her house to find out the truth, but she had installed CCTV cameras and made sure there was no one at home except the child and the actor. This was when he attempted the same act again as they watched on camera and she called the police, which led to his arrest.

According to Princess, the actor confessed to the crime four times and pleaded, claiming it was the devil.

“The police have started their investigation. He confessed four times. Why do you need to see a child being molested? If you believe that I’m lying… go and see him in Panti (the prison) and ask him. Why will I want to set somebody up? Somebody that I’m the one helping him,” Princess added, for those who accused her of lying and setting the actor up.

Watch the videos below:

Photo Credit: @princesscomedian