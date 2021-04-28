You Should See the Official Trailer for Ndani TV’s Forthcoming Limited Series “Afrocity”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ndani TV is set to premiere its new limited series with 6 episodes titled “Afrocity” on the 30th of April.

The series follows the story of Voke, a young man full of aspirations who comes to Lagos to live his dream of having a successful career. While shacking up with his brother, he meets a few new friends who promise to help him live the life he has always wanted.

“Afrocity” is produced and directed by Daniel Oriahi. It stars Chimezie Imo, Valerie Dish Udemba, Duke Elvis, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Tope Tedela among others.

Watch the trailer below:

