Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Jim Iyke star in Marc Adebesin’s Upcoming Movie “Hustle” | Watch the Trailer

The official trailer for Marc Adebesin‘s upcoming movie, “Hustle” is here to thrill you ahead of its nationwide cinematic release on the 9th of July.

“Hustle’’ tells the tale of Chichi and her friend “with benefits”, Baba Gee, set out to play games on the affluent men of the society, and in a no strings attached relationship. Chichi ends up falling for her potential victim who just arrived after a few years in Cameroon. Unknown to her, this victim was an old dog in the game and willing to teach her a thing or two about it. A cunning twist awaits chichi as she digs deeper to find out more about her new victim’s past.

“Hustle” features an amazing cast including Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Jim Iyke, Gabriel Afolayan, Woli Arole, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Branch, Princess Brun Njua, Chinonso Ukah, Jeffrey Epule and Kelechi Ayinkude.

The movie is produced by Marc Adebesin and Omowunmi Olunloyo who also serve as executive producers alongside Roseline Fonkwa, Mound Jongui, Femi Oladiran and Ayo Ajayi.

Watch the trailer below: