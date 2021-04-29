Connect with us

BN TV

Have You Met the New Talents in Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3?

BN TV

Here’s Your Chance to Know all about Teni's Creative Process

BN TV

Find Out Some of the Ways Sisi Yemmie Reduces Stress & Anxiety

BN TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Jim Iyke star in Marc Adebesin's Upcoming Movie "Hustle" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

You Should See the Official Trailer for Ndani TV's Forthcoming Limited Series "Afrocity"

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha's Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

BN TV Music

Catch King Perryy's Live Performance of his Single "Yawa" on BN TV

BN TV Music

Chiké's Cover of Gyakie's "Forever" on #TuesdayNightSessions is Just As Awesome As Expected

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Shrimp Sauce Recipe is Rich in Protein & Easy to Make

BN TV

MTV Base Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Gyakie

BN TV

Have You Met the New Talents in Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3?

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered another interesting episode of it blind auditions and it’s time to meet the four new talents.

In this episode, Tamara Ebelike, Naomi Mac, Blessing Ucheonye and Oghenekpabor “KPee” Okoro warm their ways to the hearts of their celebrity musician coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Get to know Tamara and her love for painting.

Get to know Naomi and a few of her favourite things.

Get to know Blessing, the low-key foodie in 60 seconds

Find out the best gift KPee has ever received. You won’t see it coming.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Jessica Ireju: Piecing Together the Puzzles of My Life
Advertisement
css.php