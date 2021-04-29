Have You Met the New Talents in Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3?

“The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered another interesting episode of it blind auditions and it’s time to meet the four new talents.

In this episode, Tamara Ebelike, Naomi Mac, Blessing Ucheonye and Oghenekpabor “KPee” Okoro warm their ways to the hearts of their celebrity musician coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Get to know Tamara and her love for painting.

Get to know Naomi and a few of her favourite things.

Get to know Blessing, the low-key foodie in 60 seconds

Find out the best gift KPee has ever received. You won’t see it coming.