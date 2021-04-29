Find Out Some of the Ways Sisi Yemmie Reduces Stress & Anxiety

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Amidst the cases of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in the country, lifestyle blogger, Sisi Yemmie is sharing tips on how to reduce stress and anxiety.

From filtering the amount of social media content she consumes, getting involved in things (positive distractions) that take her mind off what is going on and practising relaxation techniques to moving around, watching what she eats and reading bible passages, find out what works for her and what may work for you too.

Watch the video below:

