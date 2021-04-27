Nigerians are Calling on the Government to see to the cases of Banditry, Kidnapping, and Terrorism

The recent cases of abduction and insurgency in many states, including Lagos, Kaduna, Imo, Nassarawa, and others, have been heartbreaking for Nigerians.

In the last few months, secondary schools in Zamfara and Kankara were raided and students kidnapped, to name a few. Imo State has been under attack by gunmen for at least a week now. There’s the case of herdsmen and south-south residents attacking each other. It’s one crisis after another.

On Monday, a series of attacks were reported in the Lagos State University and Iyana Iba areas of the state, sparking panic and alarm and causing people to avoid those areas. Greenfield University in Kaduna was also attacked at the same time, with at least two students reportedly killed.

The list could go on, but terrorism and kidnappings are not the only constants of recent years. The Nigerian government’s deafening silence and lack of response to these life-threatening incidents have become concerning.

All efforts to reach the government by the youths, the most recent and most resonant being the #EndSARS protests, have proven ineffective. The youths are reaching a state of constant panic and unrest as almost all the time, the victims are either secondary school or university students and young citizens, the supposed leaders of tomorrow.

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their concerns, urging authorities to act. Here’s how people are responding to recent issues in the country:

So much bad news in Nigeria every day… we've become numb to it. If it's not murder and kidnapping, it's unrest and people unfit for office calling the shots. It's like we are in an abusive relationship with the country we love. It's exhausting. It's draining. It's depressing. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) April 27, 2021

How does on stay encouraged in this country.

I'm REALLY trying to focus on positives, but they're few & far between these days. Continuous bashing of anything will eventually force a tipover.

You can't be in a bubble so tight, you're oblivious to what's going on w/ your people. — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) April 27, 2021

Are you all not scared with all these news. I just hope Nigeria is not at brink of a war. These stories are not looking good at all 😞 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) April 27, 2021

Nigeria needs a president. There is no one that is actually in charge at the moment. I only hope the people in APC who still have brains will rally together and do the needful and move their legislators to impeach the impostor sleeping in Aso Rock. I hope. — Ayo Sogunro (@ayosogunro) April 27, 2021

Killings in Kebbi

Gunshots in Oweri

Destructions in Lagos

Channels TV banned

Buhari and His administration Openly destroying the country and her Unity.

God shouldn't be silent over Nigeria, we need your intervention than ever or Open the way for me to Japa — Dr. Tee 🇳🇬 🌟 is out of restrictions and I (@tohdarfihc) April 27, 2021

We started with secondary school kids either being murdered or kidnapped in remote corners of Northern Nigeria; Now university students are kidnapped and murdered right next to Abuja. One thing about Nigeria is, no matter how bad things are, they can get worse. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) April 27, 2021

Nigeria third-worst in global good governance index. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. We should protest if we got anything different based on the self evident absence of Governance in Nigeria. We are no longer a civilized nation & it may get worse. https://t.co/EkyzvYlkTb — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) April 27, 2021

Yesterday was one of Nigeria's bloodiest days. I hope we never see such a day again. Also, I pray that today will be so much better. May we not lose those we love. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) April 27, 2021

It’s no longer a question of whether people die daily in Nigeria due to the high rate of insecurity emboldened by a very unresponsive and reprehensible Government. The question is how many will continue to die daily? — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 27, 2021

You can almost count every word buhari said through out his 8 years in office. Baba has been shocked more times than a guy who cant feel his phone in his pocket after stepping out a bus!! Nigeria is huge mess at this moment! — 🇳🇬 WOLEXZ TRICKS 💯 (@Wolexz_Trick) April 27, 2021

Leaving home and returning safely in this present Nigeria is an underrated blessing!!! — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) April 27, 2021

Smiling in Nigeria these days is really hard, Please cherish anyone or anything that still manages to make you smile. — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) April 27, 2021

Buhari knew the solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity when he wasn’t President. El-Rufai complained about their security recommendations not being adopted. APC clamored about knowing how to tackle insecurity. Then, they came into power & suddenly forgot the solutions & approaches. — Francis Adeboye (@FrancisAdeboye) April 27, 2021

Everyday is gradually becoming a black day in Nigeria. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) April 27, 2021

I'm afraid to say Nigeria and Nigerians are not meant for this American type of democracy we are practicing, it's not working and doesn't look like what will ever work — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) April 27, 2021

– Shootings in Zaria by kidnappers

– Unknown Gunmen shoots in owerri, imo state

– Unrest in Lagos

– Boko Haram hoisted flag at shiroro, Niger State

– Channels TV suspended for intervening #IPOB

PRO

Buhari failed.

It's your duty to StaySafe in Nigeria now😭..know this,know peace — Communicator ♚ (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) April 27, 2021

Killings, insecurity and unrest everywhere in Nigeria, there was never a country. — 𝙼𝚛 𝚁𝚎𝚋𝚎𝚕 (@mrrebelxo) April 27, 2021

Sheikh Gumi, the man who told bandits that the soldiers who kill them are Christian soldiers, and not Muslims, yesterday said “get more people like Pantami and put them in power”. Can Nigeria ever defeat her insecurity challenges with people like these around?#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 27, 2021

I am more convinced now than ever that Buhari doesn’t have any strategic plan to tackle the insecurity in Nigeria. Just vibes, drip pictures from Bayo and Insha Allahu. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 27, 2021

So much unrest, insecurity and unease all over the country. The present Nigerian state is despicable to say the least. We've never had it this worse, we've never. Y'all be safe, and pray Nigeria doesn't happen to you or your family. — ABU™ Campus Connect (@ABU_Campus) April 27, 2021

Tragic events unfolding all over Nigeria, and we are not in an anarchy. The government doesn’t place a premium on the lives of a certain class of citizens, and that’s the only explanation for this mess. But none of us is immune to this dysfunction that enables reckless killings. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) April 27, 2021

I feel like going to therapy, just to rant about Nigeria and how all this news makes me feel, nothing else. — Boss Truly (@loistruly) April 27, 2021

We all have a responsibility to secure Nigeria One man can't do it if majority of Nigerians don't play their part If it makes you feel better, I will say it PrEsIdEnT BuHaRI has fAiLeD on security Are you happy now? OK. So let's all now roll up our sleeves & clear this mess — Awe Onisokuso™ CAC-OFR (@sarnchos) April 27, 2021

Nigeria doesn’t suffer natural disasters often but we’ve succeeded in creating many 🙂 — Tom Marvolo Riddle (@busayo__cole) April 27, 2021