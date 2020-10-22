Events
The #EndSARS Protests across the World in Photos
Following the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate on the 20th of October 2020, Nigerians across the world have gathered and marched to express their displeasure on what is now known as the Lekki Massacre or Genocide.
From America, the U.K., South Africa… here’s what the protests across the world have looked like…
***
Videos
Nigerians in the UK. #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/3THCJ3jfCy
— Karo (@Karovoni) October 21, 2020
In front of the @nytimes building
Today’s #NYCProtest to #EndSars in #Nigeria #LagosProtests #newyork #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndSWATNow #buhari #LekkiProtest #LekkitollgateMassacre #LekkiMasacre pic.twitter.com/OZExJpGTM0
— Sana Kibz 🇳🇬 (@SanaKibz) October 21, 2020
Today’s #NYCProtest to #EndSars in #Nigeria #LagosProtests #newyork #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndSWATNow #buhari #LekkiProtest #LekkitollgateMassacre #LekkiMasacre @endsarsnyc @cnnbrk @BBCAfrica pic.twitter.com/spWTbTPN1t
— Sana Kibz 🇳🇬 (@SanaKibz) October 21, 2020
New York! Awesome stuff. Well done to you all. We move!#EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #SARSMUSTEND #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #NIGERIABLEEDS #powertothepeople https://t.co/sdUeUAsZzr
— NaijaSubway Fully Supports #EndSARS (@NaijaSubway) October 21, 2020
#endsars protest New York! Our voices may break but our spirit will not! pic.twitter.com/6eqXl7PRdZ
— KAELO (@IJKaelo) October 21, 2020
#EndSars #EndBadGovernance peaceful protest in Helsinki, Finland! #EndBuhari #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/TWbIV38Qa4
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 22, 2020
#EndSARS Massive rally by Nigerians in South Africa at the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria demanding for total freedom for Nigerians!#RevolutionNow #EndBuhari pic.twitter.com/qGzBp8ulLf
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 22, 2020
You are not alone… Yesterday’s protest in London. All we want is a FUTURE! DO NOT LOSE FOCUS. DO NOT BE DISTRACTED. #NewNigeria #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/NxtUClGKat
— Seyi Shay BIGGIRL (@iamseyishay) October 22, 2020
We are not alone… protests in London #EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria pic.twitter.com/0WCH0FCCi0
— Seyi Shay BIGGIRL (@iamseyishay) October 22, 2020
London RN … #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria pic.twitter.com/zsRSX2frUp
— Seyi Shay BIGGIRL (@iamseyishay) October 21, 2020
Photo Credit:
Henry Danner | @tiemokori | oluchees | @/karovoni | BukiHQMedia
***
All photos have been sourced from Twitter and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.