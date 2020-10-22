Connect with us

Events News

The #EndSARS Protests across the World in Photos

Events Promotions

Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye offered Valuable Insights at the Mastercard SME Masterclass Webinar

Events Scoop

The #EndSARS Festival of Lights in Photos | #EndPoliceBrutality

Events Promotions

Register to attend: The First Digital Lagos Leather Fair 2020 is here

Events

Hayat Kimya Nigeria hosts Staff to Annual 3-day Integrated Commercial Planning Conference themed 'House of Champions - New Heights'

Events

Watch: Highlights from the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Youth Summit 2020

Events Promotions

Omilola Oshikoya gives her Take on Police Brutality & the Inspiration behind the 2020 #DoItAfraid Conference | November 8th

Events Scoop

First Look: Shaffy Bello's Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

Events Promotions

It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party

Events News

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

Events

The #EndSARS Protests across the World in Photos

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Following the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate on the 20th of October 2020, Nigerians across the world have gathered and marched to express their displeasure on what is now known as the Lekki Massacre or Genocide.

From America, the U.K., South Africa… here’s what the protests across the world have looked like…

***

 

 

Videos

Photo Credit:

Henry Danner | @tiemokori | oluchees | @/karovoni | BukiHQMedia

***

All photos have been sourced from Twitter and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

She Writes Woman Mental Health Initiative is Launching a Toll-Free Mental Health Helpline

“Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens” – Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Article in New York Times

Software Engineer Rukayat Sadiq is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Wole Soyinka: DÉJÀ VU – In Tragic Vein 

Adebayo Okeowo: The Role of Video Evidence in the #EndSARS Movement
Advertisement
css.php