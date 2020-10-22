The #EndSARS Protests across the World in Photos

Following the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate on the 20th of October 2020, Nigerians across the world have gathered and marched to express their displeasure on what is now known as the Lekki Massacre or Genocide.

From America, the U.K., South Africa… here’s what the protests across the world have looked like…

***

Videos

#endsars protest New York! Our voices may break but our spirit will not! pic.twitter.com/6eqXl7PRdZ — KAELO (@IJKaelo) October 21, 2020

#EndSARS Massive rally by Nigerians in South Africa at the Nigerian Embassy in Pretoria demanding for total freedom for Nigerians!#RevolutionNow #EndBuhari pic.twitter.com/qGzBp8ulLf — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 22, 2020

You are not alone… Yesterday’s protest in London. All we want is a FUTURE! DO NOT LOSE FOCUS. DO NOT BE DISTRACTED. #NewNigeria #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/NxtUClGKat — Seyi Shay BIGGIRL (@iamseyishay) October 22, 2020

Photo Credit:

Henry Danner | @tiemokori | oluchees | @/karovoni | BukiHQMedia

***

All photos have been sourced from Twitter and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.