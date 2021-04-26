Catch up on all the Excitement of Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Did you miss episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

In this episode, the talents go all out for those chair turns and the coaches are even more critical with the Blind Auditions drawing to an end.

Watch the beautiful performances below:

Naomi Mac sings “Everything I Do”

Naomi delivers a charismatic performance of “Everything I Do”, a classic by Bryan Adams.

Blessing Ucheonye sings “Unbreak My Heart”

Blessing graces the stage with a beautiful performance of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart”.

Tamara Ebelike sings “I Have Nothing”

Tamara delivers a great performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”.

Oghenekpabor “KPee” Okoro sings “Sofa”

KPee delivers “Sofa” by Kizz Daniel with a unique flavour that lands him in the Bahd Guys’ corner.