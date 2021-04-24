Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey there, BNers!

Another fabulous weekend is here and we witnessed so many events that we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in April.

The Nigeria Premiere of the Award-Winning Movie ‘Eyimofe’ was simply Grand | See Photos

Uber & Bolt Drivers are Reportedly Starting a One-Week Strike

#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: Toyin Lawani & Her Fiancé Segun are Counting Down to Forever ❤️

Lamboginny is Bringing Hope & Positive Energy to Prison Inmates with Music | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Tear Rubber Part 2! Check out JJC Skillz’s Latest Acquisition

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

President Idriss Derby passes on “defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”, Chadian Army reports

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges

#BNAsksWana: All the Questions Wana Sambo Keye Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

BN Hot Topic: Should you Tell your Employer About your Mental Illness?

Amazon is Setting Up its African Headquarters in South Africa

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo

The Four New Talents in Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 Introduce Themselves in 60 Seconds

Sharon Ooja details her Journey to Acting in Episode 6 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Podcast

Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Storm Reid & More Spotted at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2021 Awards

Cynthia Erivo at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2021 Awards
Photo Credit: ESSENCE | Clark Studio

Have You Met the Mr Universe Nigeria 2021 Contestants?

#DiscoverWithBN: Let’s Re-introduce You to K-Peace, “Nigerian Idol” Season 5 Winner

‘Every day feels like a mountain to climb, I miss Anele so much’ – AKA speaks on the loss of his fianceé

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

What is the European Super League & Why are Founding Clubs Withdrawing From it?

Ime Ekpo: This is Why Fela Should Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom

Olamide is Serving Up Another Album “UY Scuti” in June

