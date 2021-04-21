Connect with us

News

Amazon is Setting Up its African Headquarters in South Africa

News Scoop

What is the European Super League & Why are Founding Clubs Withdrawing From it?

News

The Smart Cities Innovation Programme is Supporting High-Potential Start-Ups with the #SCIPAfrica Accelerator

News

George Floyd: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murder, Manslaughter Charges

News

President Idriss Derby passes on “defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”, Chadian Army reports

News

Uber & Bolt Drivers are Reportedly Starting a One-Week Strike

Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Top Stories You Shouldn't Miss on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV News Scoop

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Prince Philip’s Funeral Service

News

You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

News

#BringBackOurGirls Launches Renewed Global Campaign for 112 Abducted Chibok Girls “Until All are Free”

News

Amazon is Setting Up its African Headquarters in South Africa

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, on August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

US retail company Amazon is set to begin construction for its African headquarters in South Africa.

Although Amazon’s web engineering giant AWS has been in South Africa for years, Amazon will occupy a 15-hectare River Club mixed-use development which costs R4 billion and includes two precincts; Amazon headquarters in Africa and several developments for commercial and housing purposes, BusinessTech reported.

Cape Town city officials said in a statement that the “US retail giant, Amazon, will be the anchor tenant, opening a base of operations on the African continent. The development is envisaged to take place in phases, with construction set to take place over three to five years”.

According to BusinessTech, the development should take place in phases and construction may take as long as three to five years. It is also expected to create 5,239 jobs in the construction phase alone and 19,000 indirect and induced jobs during the project.

The City mayor, Dan Plato said,

The planned mixed-use development will be a significant boost to the economy and the people of Cape Town in the aftermath of the national Covid-19 lockdown. The city has carefully and thoroughly considered all of the submissions and concerns during the appeal process. We are acutely aware of the need to balance investment and job creation, along with heritage and planning considerations.

It is clear that this development offers many economic, social and environmental benefits for the area. We are committed to driving investment to revitalise the economy, which is slowly recovering following the impact of Covid-19,

This news follows Twitter’s recent announcement to open an office in Ghana for Africa operations based on the country’s AfCFTA negotiations and access to the internet. Nigerians have since taken to social media to share their opinions and here’s what some of them have to say:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Should you Tell your Employer About your Mental Illness?

Ime Ekpo: This is Why Fela Should Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ifeoma Monye: Health Practices that’ll Make you Healthier & Improve your Life

Hephzibah Frances: Giving My Father His Flowers While He’s Still Here

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant
Advertisement
css.php