Connect with us

News

Twitter Is Opening an Office in Ghana for Africa Operations

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

News

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Back for Another Season

News

Lagos State Government relaxes restrictions on social gatherings & event centres across the state

BN TV Music News

Go Behind the Scenes of Fireboy's "Champion" Music Video featuring D Smoke

News

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has passed away

News

What You Should Know About the New Acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali

Career Features News

Hello Young Nigerians & South Africans! Applications for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD are Now Open!

News

President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice

News Scoop

Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

News

Twitter Is Opening an Office in Ghana for Africa Operations

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Twitter has just announced that it is building a presence in Africa, with an office in Ghana.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced this via a tweet today. “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you, Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Twitter says in a statement attached to the tweet that it is now actively building a team in Ghana “to be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent.”

Twitter posted job openings for a variety of positions ranging from product and engineering to design, marketing, and communications. Individuals will occupy these positions remotely, though, as Twitter expects to open an office in the country later.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed delight at the news, saying, “the choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is excellent news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.”

He also announced that he met with Dorsey virtually on April 7th, where the two parties may have finalized the contract.

“As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting on 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana,” he added.

Twitter’s decision to begin its African expansion with Ghana is based on the country’s AfCFTA negotiations and access to the internet, according to the company.

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa,” the statement read.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: The One Time I was Threatened Because of Jollof Rice

Mfonobong Inyang: The Cross Every Messiah Carries

Dennis Isong: Here’s How to Make your Apartment Comfortable During the Rainy Season

BN Book Review: Now You Know Me Better by Toyosi Etim-Effiong | Review by The BookLady NG

Bisola Alabi: Practical Tips for Stay-At-Home Mums Returning to the Workforce
Advertisement
css.php