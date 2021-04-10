Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Hello BNers!

It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in April.

Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners

And the Nominees for the #VGMA22 Are… Gyakie, Burna Boy & Sarkodie | See the Full List

Exclusive Chat With Colette Offiong Bassey, UNICAL’s Linguistics & Nigerian Languages’ First Ever First Class Graduate

President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice

Emmanuella Elenbalu: What Social Media Optimization Means for your Business

Kim Kardashian Is Now A Billionaire, Forbes says

Adewale Adeleke made Kani the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Grand Gift

Falz Gets New Ink of His Entire Family

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project is an Invictus Games docuseries “Heart of Invictus”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fans, Celebrities & Friends Pay Tribute to DMX After His Sad Passing

We Like What’s Brewing Between Jemima Osunde & Ric Hassani 😊

#BNAsksTope: All the Questions Tope Omotolani Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

What You Should Know About the New Acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali

“How I Choose to Look… Is My Choice” – Khloe Kardashian is All About Self Love & Body Positivity

Gyakie inks record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK

Gideon Okeke & Chidera have a Baby on the Way!

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has passed away

YolanDa Brown Writes the First-Ever Afrobeats Song for “Sesame Street”

