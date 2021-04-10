Movies & TV
#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week
Hello BNers!
It’s another awesome weekend. Yay! We witnessed so many events and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there's always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn't catch all of it, here's a recap…
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in April.
Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko
Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners
And the Nominees for the #VGMA22 Are… Gyakie, Burna Boy & Sarkodie | See the Full List
Exclusive Chat With Colette Offiong Bassey, UNICAL’s Linguistics & Nigerian Languages’ First Ever First Class Graduate
President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice
Emmanuella Elenbalu: What Social Media Optimization Means for your Business
Kim Kardashian Is Now A Billionaire, Forbes says
Adewale Adeleke made Kani the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Grand Gift
Falz Gets New Ink of His Entire Family
Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project is an Invictus Games docuseries “Heart of Invictus”
Fans, Celebrities & Friends Pay Tribute to DMX After His Sad Passing
We Like What’s Brewing Between Jemima Osunde & Ric Hassani 😊
#BNAsksTope: All the Questions Tope Omotolani Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat
What You Should Know About the New Acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali
“How I Choose to Look… Is My Choice” – Khloe Kardashian is All About Self Love & Body Positivity
Gyakie inks record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK
Gideon Okeke & Chidera have a Baby on the Way!
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has passed away
YolanDa Brown Writes the First-Ever Afrobeats Song for “Sesame Street”