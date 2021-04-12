Connect with us

All the Amazing Performances from Episode 3 of #TheVoiceNigeria3 | Blind Auditions

Published

21 mins ago

 on

The blind audition for The Voice Nigeria is still on. The Blind Auditions continues to deliver amazing performances that move the coaches in Episode 3 of The Voice Nigeria and, for those who’ve been wondering what it could take to turn Coach Darey’s chair, here’s your chance to find out!

Watch below to find out

Elizabeth Osesiameh sings “Love On The Brain”

Elizabeth “Eazzie” is all heart as she performs Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” for the coaches.

 

Avwerosuo Diedemise sings “Redemption Song”  

Avwerosuo “Teslim” Diedemise graces the stage with a very unique performance of “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley.

 

Esther Benyeogo sings “Rise Up”  

Esther gets the coaches on their feet with a moving performance of “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

 

Inioluwa Adeyemi sings “Photograph”

Inioluwa gives an unforgettable performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” on Episode 3 of the Blind Auditions.

