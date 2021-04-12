Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Romantic Getaway to ‘Sin City’ Has Us Swooning

Nobody does things like the Carters when it comes to having a good time! Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s date nights are as legendary as their relationship, from sitting courtside at an NBA game or in the front row at an awards show to dressing up for dinner or a friend’s wedding weekend.

The couple celebrated 13 years of marriage on April 4, and you can bet they celebrated the occasion in style. On Saturday, the most awarded Grammy Award winner posted a collection of pictures from their trip to Las Vegas on her website, clearly captioned “Sin City.”

In addition to boarding a private plane for the occasion, Queen Bey showed off her beautiful tweed ensemble and red pumps, as well as a cute GIF of her and JAY-Z wearing sunglasses.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: beyonce.com