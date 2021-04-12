Tomike Adeoye is Such a Gorgeous Mum-to-be

Happiness is all over Tomike Adeoye’s face since announcing her pregnancy on Saturday.

The TV presenter and actress shared the news that she and her husband Tosin are expecting their first child together, and they just can’t their joy.

Over the weekend, Tomike took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump and it’s safe to say that she is officially glowing!

In her first baby bump photo, she captioned the post:

I want to write something very sweet but the only caption coming to my head is your Olori Ebi don carry belle o😂😂😂😩🏃🏽‍♀️😂😂🥺🥺

Thank you for all your comments on our reveal video on the channel! It’s really overwhelming 🥺🥺

I planned to hoard these pictures but spirit said no😂😂 they’re tooo beautiful not to share! I have the bessstttt glam squad everrr!!!!!! Thank you guys for coming through for me🥺💕💕

