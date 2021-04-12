Connect with us

Tomike Adeoye is Such a Gorgeous Mum-to-be

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

#LagosCityMarathon: Istifanus Peter Mahan is the First Nigerian to Finish the 2021 Race!

Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke wins #LagosCityMarathon2021 Female Category

#LagosCityMarathon2021 | ...And the Winner is Emmanuel Naebei

#LagosCityMarathon2021: Here's How to Avoid the Closed Roads During the Marathon

YolanDa Brown Writes the First-Ever Afrobeats Song for "Sesame Street"

Catch Up on Four New Episodes of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Season 1

Gideon Okeke & Chidera have a Baby on the Way!

First Look at the forthcoming film "One Too Many" starring Jide Kosoko, Omowunmi Dada & Dakore Akande

Tomike Adeoye is Such a Gorgeous Mum-to-be

Happiness is all over Tomike Adeoye’s face since announcing her pregnancy on Saturday.

The TV presenter and actress shared the news that she and her husband Tosin are expecting their first child together, and they just can’t their joy.

Over the weekend, Tomike took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump and it’s safe to say that she is officially glowing!

In her first baby bump photo, she captioned the post:

I want to write something very sweet but the only caption coming to my head is your Olori Ebi don carry belle o😂😂😂😩🏃🏽‍♀️😂😂🥺🥺
Thank you for all your comments on our reveal video on the channel! It’s really overwhelming 🥺🥺
I planned to hoard these pictures but spirit said no😂😂 they’re tooo beautiful not to share! I have the bessstttt glam squad everrr!!!!!! Thank you guys for coming through for me🥺💕💕

Check out the beautiful photos below:

Watch these beautiful videos below:

