President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice

Recently, an attack was reportedly carried out on a police headquarters and a prison in Owerri, Imo State.

The attack which led to no casualties caused an officer to sustain a bullet wound and the freedom of over 1,800 inmates. The attack was alleged by the police to have been carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Premium Times reports.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has now condemned the attack via a statement made by spokesperson Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, the president called the attack an act of terrorism and praised the response by security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property, while calling for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees.

The president also appealed to members of the public to assist law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could help them go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

Read Garba Shehu’s complete statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly insurgent attack that took place on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism. In his reaction to the incident early on Monday, President Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property. The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law. He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals. President Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act. He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.

