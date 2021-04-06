Connect with us

News

President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice

News Scoop

Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

Music News Nollywood Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: All the Stories You Should Read on BellaNaija this Week

News

Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK

News

Deadline for NIN-SIM card Linkage has been Extended to May 6

Music News

Shatta Wale says Forthcoming Project "Gift Of God (GOG)" will be His Retirement Album

News

Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

News Scoop

Congratulations to Nigeria's Super Eagles on their Win & Qualification for AFCON 2022

News

Francis Ngannou is Now the Third African UFC Champion 💪🏾

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

News

President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Recently, an attack was reportedly carried out on a police headquarters and a prison in Owerri, Imo State.

The attack which led to no casualties caused an officer to sustain a bullet wound and the freedom of over 1,800 inmates. The attack was alleged by the police to have been carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Premium Times reports.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has now condemned the attack via a statement made by spokesperson Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, the president called the attack an act of terrorism and praised the response by security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property, while calling for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees.

The president also appealed to members of the public to assist law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could help them go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

Read Garba Shehu’s complete statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly insurgent attack that took place on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism.

In his reaction to the incident early on Monday, President Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

President Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Qudus Onikeku On Glover Hall and the Lagos Cultural Revolution

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Laws We Often Ignore

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen
Advertisement
css.php