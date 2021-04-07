Hello Young Nigerians & South Africans! Applications for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD are Now Open!

Are you a Nigerian or South African citizen between the ages of 21-25? Do you want to join the #GlobalCitizen family? Here’s your chance to be a part of the Global Citizen Fellowship Program!

Powered by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and funded by Tyler Perry, the Global Citizen Fellowship Program is an in-depth work experience opportunity aimed at skills development and empowering African youth. Over the last three years, Global Citizen and BeyGOOD have been helping to enrich young lives through this Africa-based fellowship program.

Since 2018, Global Citizen has welcomed 10 fellows each year from South Africa to be part of the program which sees them receive hands-on training, skills development, and work experience. For this year’s fellowship program, Global Citizen will be accepting 10 fellows from South Africa and five from Nigeria to be part of the year-long experience. Each will be provided with the skills and resources needed to help them secure work beyond their time with Global Citizen. The curriculum is designed to equip fellows with the skills and tools they need to thrive — not only during their time with Global Citizen, but also in any future endeavours.

The fellows are trained on using digital technology for social change, creating impactful storytelling that shifts attitudes, the importance of building lasting professional relationships, and the role of innovation in a constantly changing world.

Who is Eligible?

If you’re based in South Africa or Nigeria and you’re between the ages of 21 and 25 with a matric or secondary school certificate, you can apply to be part of the fellowship.

Applicants must be able to house themselves in Johannesburg or Lagos for the duration of the program.

What Do You Have To Do?

Send a two to three-minute video explaining what makes you a Global Citizen, what role you believe young people play in ending extreme poverty, and what social issues you are taking action on. If you prefer writing, you can send a 500- to 700-word essay answering the same questions.

Email your application to [email protected] and include a copy of your ID or passport. Applicants from minorities and underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Date: April 1 – May 21, 2021.

The program will run from July 5, 2021 to June 20, 2022.

For more information, please visit the Global Citizen application page.