Richard Nyong conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree from University of Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has conferred leading Nigerian businessman and real estate mogul Richard Nyong (OON) with an honorary doctorate degree, Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in Business Administration.

Nyong, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate, Nigeria’s renowned real estate company was conferred with the degree at the 57th convocation of the institution held in Port Harcourt on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. This is in recognition of his status as an illustrious and industrious alumnus with outstanding accomplishments in business and copious philanthropic activities to the service of humanity.

Speaking during the conferment of the honorary degree during the convocation, the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Georgewill Owunari eulogized Nyong as a worthy ambassador of the institution.

L-R: The Registrar and Secretary to the Council, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Gloria Chinda; the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, University of Port Harcourt, Distinguished Senator Andrew Ichendu; the Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Gardens Estate, Dr, Richard Nyong, and the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill during the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree on Nyong at the convocation of the University held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Prof. Owunari commended Richard Nyong for his selfless contribution to the development of the university through donations and the building of a lecture theatre, which is currently under construction to be named after him upon completion. He urged other well-meaning alumni of the institution to emulate him.

“We are very proud of  Richard Nyong, we are proud of his strides in business, especially in the real estate sector, he is our ambassador and benefactor. On behalf of the Senate and management of the institution, we congratulate him on the National Award of Officer of the Niger (OON) bestowed on him recently by President Muhammadu Buhari”.

In his remarks during the convocation ceremony, Richard Nyong expressed deep appreciation to the Senate, the Governing Council, and the management for finding him worthy of the honour.

“From my heart of heart, I would like to express my profound appreciation to the Senate, the Governing Council, and the staff of the University for this honour. I am a proud product of this great citadel of learning and will always try my best in my capacity to continually support the development of the institution,” he said.

