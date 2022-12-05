Connect with us

Events Promotions

What you Missed at Launch Event of The Harmony Series by The Macallan

Events Promotions Sweet Spot

Richard Nyong conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree from University of Port Harcourt

Events Promotions

Meet ‘The Arkersons Agency’ - A New Influencer Management Firm in Lagos | Here’s how the Launch Event went down

Events Promotions

'Art Connects' is the Theme for the 2nd Edition of the BEETA Arts Festival | December 2nd -4th

Events News Promotions

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

BN TV Events Music

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Career Events Promotions

Inside Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations 2022 G.L.O.W Global Fellowship Finale

Events News Promotions

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Events Promotions

Sip and Shots hosted their 4th Margarita Fest and it was Fun-filled | Here's what You Missed

Events Promotions

Exclusive Nightlife & More! Here’s how the Launch of De Chandelier went down

Events

What you Missed at Launch Event of The Harmony Series by The Macallan

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Macallan, one of the world’s most prestigious single-malt Scotch whiskies unveiled The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao in the country at the Ox Restaurant and Bar, VI, Lagos, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

This first in the limited-edition series is the result of a collaboration between famed Whisky maker, Polly Logan, and world-renowned pastry chef, Jordi Roca, of the widely popular El Celler de Can Roca in Spain.

Even more important is the exploration of the whisky brand’s nearly 200-year-old connection to nature, with its foray into sustainable packaging. The bottle is beautifully packaged in a fully recyclable and biodegradable gift box made from discarded husks from cacao pods!

The guests through an interactive session were immersed in the whisky flavour notes, the sustainable packaging, cacao origins and the chocolate pairing experience as they listened to Sandra Gedeon, who serves as the Brand Ambassador in Lebanon and the WACA regions; Adeyinka Adepetun, Olarchi Chigor and Rasak Makanjuola; Brand Ambassadors here in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong
css.php