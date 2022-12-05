What you Missed at Launch Event of The Harmony Series by The Macallan

The Macallan, one of the world’s most prestigious single-malt Scotch whiskies unveiled The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao in the country at the Ox Restaurant and Bar, VI, Lagos, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

This first in the limited-edition series is the result of a collaboration between famed Whisky maker, Polly Logan, and world-renowned pastry chef, Jordi Roca, of the widely popular El Celler de Can Roca in Spain.

Even more important is the exploration of the whisky brand’s nearly 200-year-old connection to nature, with its foray into sustainable packaging. The bottle is beautifully packaged in a fully recyclable and biodegradable gift box made from discarded husks from cacao pods!

The guests through an interactive session were immersed in the whisky flavour notes, the sustainable packaging, cacao origins and the chocolate pairing experience as they listened to Sandra Gedeon, who serves as the Brand Ambassador in Lebanon and the WACA regions; Adeyinka Adepetun, Olarchi Chigor and Rasak Makanjuola; Brand Ambassadors here in Nigeria.

