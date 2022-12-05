Connect with us

Meet 'The Arkersons Agency' - A New Influencer Management Firm in Lagos | Here's how the Launch Event went down

Richard Nyong conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree from University of Port Harcourt

What you Missed at Launch Event of The Harmony Series by The Macallan

'Art Connects' is the Theme for the 2nd Edition of the BEETA Arts Festival | December 2nd -4th

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Inside Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations 2022 G.L.O.W Global Fellowship Finale

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Sip and Shots hosted their 4th Margarita Fest and it was Fun-filled | Here's what You Missed

Exclusive Nightlife & More! Here’s how the Launch of De Chandelier went down

Meet ‘The Arkersons Agency’ – A New Influencer Management Firm in Lagos | Here’s how the Launch Event went down

The Arkersons Agency, a leading influencer management agency launched its operations in Nigeria with glitz and glam as it hosted a bunch of social media influencers in Lagos, Nigeria. The event doubled as a meet-and-greet session with key industry stakeholders and served as a tete-a-tete session with the invited influencers.

Speaking at the event, the Spokesperson Adeola Aje, reiterated the Agency’s mission also adding that the birth of The Arkersons Agency was borne out of the need to give visibility to the range of talented underrepresented influencers who haven’t always gotten their much-deserved break.

Aje further added that the Agency intends to enable influencers, especially the nano, and micro-influencers to connect with brands to explore their creativity.

“As an impactful Agency, our goal includes providing value for both brands and influencers by acting as the human mediator helping to facilitate and build successful business partnerships between both parties”. She added.

The launch event held in Lagos was sponsored by Artsplit – a digital platform which allows art lovers to own shares (also known as splits) of prestigious African artworks, which they can trade in real-time.

Other sponsors included; Kates Associated Industries (Doobai Nigeria) – A beauty, cosmetic & personal care company, Ile Eros – A home of authentic African cuisine with a modern twist, and Bellarosa Wines.

The guests and influencers were thrilled by FunnyBone who hosted the event with a great display of humour and had a splendid time.

See more pictures from the event below:

