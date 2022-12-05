Get Your Tickets for Gaise Baba Live in Concert | December 22nd

Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba is taking centre stage this December at the MUSON Center in Lagos.

Gaise Baba is a leading voice in the urban Christian space with multiple hit singles and a top-charting album, “A Decade After,” which includes instant hits like “Elijah Level,” “Jesu ni Logo,” and “Emergency.”

The concert promises an array of exhilarating emotions, as he will perform his major hits live, including “Titilai,” “Gbagbe Oshi,” and many more.

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, 8/9 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Tickets are available at www.gaisebaba.com