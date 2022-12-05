Connect with us

Events Music

Get Your Tickets for Gaise Baba Live in Concert | December 22nd

Events News Promotions

Qatar Creates announces 'Festival in motion' Featuring 55 Performances curated by Benjamin Millepied & Nico Muhly

Events Promotions

Richard Nyong conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree from University of Port Harcourt

Events Promotions

What you Missed at Launch Event of The Harmony Series by The Macallan

Events Promotions

Meet ‘The Arkersons Agency’ - A New Influencer Management Firm in Lagos | Here’s how the Launch Event went down

Events Promotions

'Art Connects' is the Theme for the 2nd Edition of the BEETA Arts Festival | December 2nd -4th

Events News Promotions

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

BN TV Events Music

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Career Events Promotions

Inside Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations 2022 G.L.O.W Global Fellowship Finale

Events News Promotions

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Events

Get Your Tickets for Gaise Baba Live in Concert | December 22nd

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba is taking centre stage this December at the MUSON Center in Lagos.

Gaise Baba is a leading voice in the urban Christian space with multiple hit singles and a top-charting album, “A Decade After,” which includes instant hits like “Elijah Level,” “Jesu ni Logo,” and “Emergency.”

The concert promises an array of exhilarating emotions, as he will perform his major hits live, including “Titilai,” “Gbagbe Oshi,” and many more.

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022
Time: 6 pm
Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, 8/9 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Tickets are available at www.gaisebaba.com

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Dear Men, Take Your Communication Skills Beyond “Send me your photo” & “Come to my house”

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way
css.php