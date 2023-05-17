Connect with us

Music

TY Bello Unveils Captivating New Album "Heaven Has Come" | Listen on BN

Inspired Music News

Wizkid, Rema, Tobi Amusan, Eche Chinonso, Sandra Ikeji ... Meet the Nigerians Who Have Set Guinness World Records

Music

Jidenna Talks Falling In Love While Making His Album in New Interview With Ebro Darden

BN TV Music

New Video: Mercy Chinwo — Imela (Live Session)

Music

New Music: Frank Edwards — Selense

Music

New Music: Don Crucifixto feat. Wetly — Agba Baller

Music

Meloddy Returns With Two New Singles “Love Me Again” & “Rodeo”

Music

New Video: Yaba Buluku Boyz feat. Falz — Madam De Madam

Music

New Music + Video: DJ Tunez feat. Wizkid & Gimba — Blessings

Music

Listen: Kizz Daniel returns with “Shu-Peru”

Music

TY Bello Unveils Captivating New Album “Heaven Has Come” | Listen on BN

Avatar photo

Published

1 min ago

 on

Nigerian gospel music sensation and accomplished photographer, TY Bello, has delighted fans with the release of her latest album, “Heaven Has Come.”

The highly anticipated project comprises twenty tracks featuring a lineup of renowned artists, including Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, Theophilus Sunday, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku, Folabi Nuel, Tomi Favoured, Sinmidele, 121 Sellah, Angelo, Gaise Baba, Great Man Takit, and Mavin’s record singer, Johnny Drille.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?

5 Things You Should Expect From The 2023 AMVCA

Daniel Adebayo: Nation-Building is The Roadmap to a New Nigeria 

Smart Emmanuel: The World Belongs to Dreamers
css.php