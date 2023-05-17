TY Bello Unveils Captivating New Album “Heaven Has Come” | Listen on BN

Nigerian gospel music sensation and accomplished photographer, TY Bello, has delighted fans with the release of her latest album, “Heaven Has Come.”

The highly anticipated project comprises twenty tracks featuring a lineup of renowned artists, including Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, Theophilus Sunday, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku, Folabi Nuel, Tomi Favoured, Sinmidele, 121 Sellah, Angelo, Gaise Baba, Great Man Takit, and Mavin’s record singer, Johnny Drille.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.