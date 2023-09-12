Here’s How You Can Support the Earthquake Victims in Morocco

On the 8th of September, a 6.8-magnitude quake struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco and left thousands of people dead, and a lot more out of shelter and food. According to Morocco’s Interior Ministry, the death toll had increased by at least 2012 people and still counting and over 2,059 were injured, as of Sunday. The devastating event has ruined a lot of buildings and properties, and right now, thousands of people in Morocco are in need of any possible help they can get.

Several countries around the world have shown their support and sending aid. Individuals and organisations are also offering their support. It is imperative to support the people of Morocco in whichever way we can.

Here’s How You Can Help:

The Marrakesh Regional Blood Transfusion Center has urged people who are in close proximity to the victims and can afford to donate blood to do so. However, if you are far away from Marrakesh and/or Morocco, there are several ways you can help as there are international organisations that are receiving as much as they can get.

Donate

Here are some organisations and how you can donate to them.

Global Giving: Global Giving is a platform that gathers donations and channels them to local organisations that have been thoroughly vetted for their effectiveness so that they can provide essentials such as shelter, food, fuel, safe drinking water, and healthcare to survivors. You can donate to them here.

Doctors Without Borders: Doctors Without Borders responds to medical emergencies around the world. The organisation said it is sending teams to Morocco to assess local needs and provide support if necessary. You can send your donations here.

Moroccan Red Crescent Society (MRCS): MRCS has had its rescue teams at the scene to support search and rescue operations and provide medical and transportation. They receive donations via their Disaster Response Emergency. Donate.

UNICEF: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it is providing support to the Moroccan government with immediate needs. You can donate to the agency here.

CARE: CARE is an organisation that works with impoverished communities by providing emergency water, food, shelter, and medical support. You can donate to them here.

Ensure you confirm the veracity of these organisations before making your donations.

Spread The Word

The victims of the earthquake need as much help as they can get and this includes informing people of their plight. If you cannot make donations at this time, you can share with people who can make donations. Use your voice, and your social media pages to inform the world about the earthquake and how to help the victims.

Pray for The Victims

Morroco is a religious and spiritual country with citizens who believe in the power of prayer. You can remember the victims and their families in your prayers.

Leave Notes

While the dead might have lost the luxury of reading or listening, it is very kind to leave heartfelt notes for them, especially on social media. A simple “Our hearts are with you” will warm the hearts of their families and the victims.

We wish the people of Morocco comfort in this trying time.