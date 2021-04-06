Connect with us

News Scoop

Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

News

President Buhari says Culprits of the Imo Police HQ & Prison Attack will Face Justice

Music News Nollywood Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: All the Stories You Should Read on BellaNaija this Week

News

Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK

News

Deadline for NIN-SIM card Linkage has been Extended to May 6

Music News

Shatta Wale says Forthcoming Project "Gift Of God (GOG)" will be His Retirement Album

News

Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

News Scoop

Congratulations to Nigeria's Super Eagles on their Win & Qualification for AFCON 2022

News

Francis Ngannou is Now the Third African UFC Champion 💪🏾

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

News

Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The death of the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli, was officially pronounced in Itsekiri kingdom and now an Olu of Warri designate has been chosen. He is Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, son of Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse 11.

Chief Atserunleghe told the people of Itsekiri to be in mourning for the next three months. He said this when announcing a week of mourning in the kingdom as part of events to mourn the death of the Warri ruler. According to The Guardian, before the burial rites were completed, during which he formally pronounced Ogiame Ikenwoli’s death on the floor by shattering three native earthen pots containing white native chalks.

“There shall be no merrymaking of any kind anywhere in Iwere land. All Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down during the duration,” Atserunleghe said.

Prince Emiko will be the 21st Olu of Warri, crowned after a 90-day seclusion period in which he would be educated on Itsekiri culture and custom, as well as kingship protocols.

According to The Guardian, here are five details about the newly appointed Olu of Warri.

  • He was born in Warri, Delta State, on April 2, 1984, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II, and Gladys Durorike Emiko.
  • Between 1995 and 2001, he attended Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School and Adesanoye College in Ofa, Kwara State.
  • Between 2002 and 2006, Prince Emiko attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Political Science with minors in History and Economics.
  • He obtained a degree in a Masters in Science in Management from Case Western Reserve University in 2007 before returning to Nigeria for his NYSC in 2008, where he worked in the Public Affairs Department of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS), among other private sector and entrepreneurship experiences.
  • In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor, in a lavish wedding ceremony. See photos from their wedding here and here. The union is blessed with children.

Photo Credit: Tsola Emiko |Gazmadu| Ivie Emiko

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Qudus Onikeku On Glover Hall and the Lagos Cultural Revolution

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Laws We Often Ignore

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen
Advertisement
css.php