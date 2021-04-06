Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

The death of the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli, was officially pronounced in Itsekiri kingdom and now an Olu of Warri designate has been chosen. He is Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, son of Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse 11.

Chief Atserunleghe told the people of Itsekiri to be in mourning for the next three months. He said this when announcing a week of mourning in the kingdom as part of events to mourn the death of the Warri ruler. According to The Guardian, before the burial rites were completed, during which he formally pronounced Ogiame Ikenwoli’s death on the floor by shattering three native earthen pots containing white native chalks.

“There shall be no merrymaking of any kind anywhere in Iwere land. All Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down during the duration,” Atserunleghe said.

Prince Emiko will be the 21st Olu of Warri, crowned after a 90-day seclusion period in which he would be educated on Itsekiri culture and custom, as well as kingship protocols.

According to The Guardian, here are five details about the newly appointed Olu of Warri.

He was born in Warri, Delta State, on April 2, 1984, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II, and Gladys Durorike Emiko.

Between 1995 and 2001, he attended Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School and Adesanoye College in Ofa, Kwara State.

Between 2002 and 2006, Prince Emiko attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Political Science with minors in History and Economics.

He obtained a degree in a Masters in Science in Management from Case Western Reserve University in 2007 before returning to Nigeria for his NYSC in 2008, where he worked in the Public Affairs Department of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS), among other private sector and entrepreneurship experiences.

In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor, in a lavish wedding ceremony. See photos from their wedding here and here. The union is blessed with children.

Photo Credit: Tsola Emiko |Gazmadu| Ivie Emiko