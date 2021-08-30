Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III Honoured on the Cover of TheWill Downtown Magazine’s New Edition

The cover of this week’s edition of TheWill Downtown Magazine ‘honours’ the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri in Delta State – Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as Ogiame Atuwase III.

The cover feature “The Crown, Curse & Cross: Ogiame Atuwatse III The 21st Olu of Warri”, the magazine says, “takes a deeper look at how the newly crowned king has embarked on the journey of marrying the Itsekiri Monarchy and Christianity,” with an “interesting read and captivating photos that portray the rich and elegant culture of the proud Iwere people.”

This edition also features TheWill Downtown’s articles on lifestyle, beauty, fashion, and in honour of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. This edition’s TechTalk page highlights technology for the disabled.

