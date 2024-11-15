Royal Love Goals! Read the Most Romantic 10th Anniversary Message from the Olu of Warri to Olori Ivie

“On that day ten years ago, I said you were the most stunning bride I had ever seen, and now, after a decade, you have blossomed into the most beautiful woman I know.” These are the sweet words of Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, to his wife, Olori Ivie Atuwatse III, on the tenth anniversary of their marriage today.

The couple shared stunning photos of themselves dressed in regal attire, looking every bit royal. Their three children also joined in the celebration, making this royal family photo one of the most beautiful you’ll see today. The Olu of Warri’s caption accompanying the post is just as beautiful:

10 years… My darling Olori, the jewel of my heart and the light of our home. Ten years ago, you graced my life with your love, and ever since, you have been my greatest blessing. Reflecting on this journey, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for every moment we’ve shared, as they have been the most beautiful years I could ever wish for. With compassion, kindness, humility and patience, you’ve nurtured our home into a haven as you are not only the mother of our children but the very heart of our family, weaving love and wisdom into every corner of our lives. On that day ten years ago, I said you were the most stunning bride I had ever seen, and now, after a decade, you have blossomed into the most beautiful woman I know. You touch my heart in ways I never thought possible, and with each passing year, my admiration for you only grows deeper. Through every joy and challenge, you have been my confidant and my source of peace, standing beside me steadfastly. Together, we continue to build a life rich in love and purpose, and I am endlessly grateful for the gift of you. As we celebrate this milestone, I look to the future with joy, knowing that every moment is made brighter because I walk it with you. Happy anniversary my love. Oritsẹ, Uwọ rè ṣé, Modọkpẹ́

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without sweet words from the Olori herself, who also expressed her deep love for the king:

My heart is too full; honestly, words fail to convey the level of gratitude my heart feels not just for 10 years with God’s dream for me (there is no way my limited mind could have dreamed or wished for Atuwatse III; he is beyond the man of my dream; he is an answered prayer my spirit released because my experiences could not have fathomed his existence) but for the level of God’s intentionality towards us as a family, which is simply an act of mercy and grace…

There’s more to their beautiful anniversary messages, so head to their pages for all the romantic words. And be sure to check out more photos from their anniversary celebration below

