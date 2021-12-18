Connect with us

The Olu of Warri is set to host the First of its Kind ‘Ghigho Achofen’ | December 18

The Olu of Warri is set to host the First of its Kind ‘Ghigho Achofen’ | December 18

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ghigho Achofen (The Palace Watch) is here to set light on Warri’s rich heritage. As with numerous cultures in Africa, Itsekiri culture is a colorful, radiant, and historical one yet known worldwide. This event opens the world to its stellar display, from the dressing to the food and the people

This new initiative of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, a keen lover of arts and culture, is part of a broader effort to open up the Kingdom and aggressively employ tourism as a source of wealth creation and gainful engagement for the people. The Ghigho Aghofen is scheduled to hold every quarter with other communities within the Kingdom taking turns to perform their roles.

The Ghigho Aghofen is said to require the individual effort of all the communities in the Warri Kingdom, each taking turns to protect the entire territory. First in line to perform their watch duty will be the Ureju Community, known as the founding community of what we know today as the Warri Kingdom. Members of this community who are the true aboriginals will perform security duties for the Kingdom for the first quarter of 2022 and eventually hand over to another selected representative from a host of over one hundred indigenous communities. 

Indigenes heavily anticipate the maiden edition of this event. They are flying in from far and near to witness a rich cultural display and leverage the existing opportunities within their community. For many of the local inhabitants, the Ghigho Aghofen is a welcome development that would create numerous opportunities to showcase their skills, products, and services to a broader audience.

Here’s one festival you don’t want to miss!

The event will be streamed live and you can use the details below:

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 11 am

Venue: YouTube channel Streaming Link:  Olu of Warri Kingdom.

