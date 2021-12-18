Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Burna Boy Set to Thrill Fans at 'The Live Experience' Concert This Month

Events Scoop

Shatu Garko Has Been Crowned Miss Nigeria 2021 | Get the Scoop

Events

Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Chike & all the Artists Lined Up to Perform at The Throne Concert

Events

Catch Patoranking Live at the 'Big Name' Concert This Boxing Day

Events

Wizkid to Wrap Up The Year with Live Performance at Vibes on the Beach Concert

Events

The Olu of Warri is set to host the First of its Kind ‘Ghigho Achofen’ | December 18

Events

Church of the Nativity, Ikoyi is set to host its Annual Praise Event tagged ‘Ephphath’ | December 19th

Events

Miss World 2021 Finale Was Temporarily Postponed for Health & Safety Reasons

Events Scoop

Cee-C, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & all the Icy Guests at Nancy Isime's #WinterWonderland Birthday Party

Events

Adebanke Adetifa bags the Alpha Morgan Group Employee of the Year Award 🏆 👏🏽

Events

Burna Boy Set to Thrill Fans at ‘The Live Experience’ Concert This Month

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Music sensation Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has been confirmed to perform live at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos on 27th
December 2021.

After months of touring the globe with his 2020 album “Twice as Tall“, the African Giant is finally coming to his home country Lagos, Nigeria to thrill fans across the country in a much-anticipated Concert tagged “The Live Experience“. So far, BurnaBoy has sold out at the famous O2 arena in London and has held concerts across Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, Dublin amongst others.

He also performed in Greece before returning to England, where he watched Manchester United’s game before performing on stage later that day with Paul Pogba.

The Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram page to make the big announcement, stating that his Lagos concert will be held at the Eko Convention Center on the 27th of December. In his words, “Nigeria, I didn’t forget you!”.

If you’re looking for how to be part of the Stacked December this holiday season, come watch Burna Boy Live in concert. Premium tickets go for 50,000 while deluxe tickets go for 100,000 naira.

To buy your ticket, simply visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec. On the Abeg app, go to the explore page, search for ToroEC, tap on the ticket you want to purchase, click pay now, enter your Abeg pin and you’re ready to go! Stacked December is organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity
css.php