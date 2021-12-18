Wizkid to Wrap Up The Year with Live Performance at Vibes on the Beach Concert

Connect with us

Essence” crooner and multiple award-winning artist, Wizkid Ayo Balogun will be performing his final live concert for the year at Landmark Beach on December 30th, 2021.

The singer-songwriter who has been on his world tour for his “Made In Lagos” album is set to return to Nigeria to take on the Stacked December proceedings in a series of headline performances, and will be rounding up his December schedule with Vibes on the Beach at Landmark Beach.

Fans are definitely excited to have the Starboy perform in Lagos after incredible show-stopping performances at London’s 02 Arena which sold out twice, attracting the attention of global stars including American actress Gabrielle Union.

As is characteristic of every Big Wiz event, the early bird ticket has sold out completely. If you’ve been looking for how to watch Wizkid perform live, here’s your chance. Clear your schedules, reserve your seats and visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase a ticket.

Tickets are priced at Classic ticket – ₦30,000, Premium ticket – ₦50,000, Reckless Table – ₦1,000,000, Mood table- ₦2,000,000, Anoti table – ₦3,000,000 and Essence – ₦5,000,000

From the Abeg app, go to the explore page, search for ToroEC, tap on the ticket you want to purchase, click pay now, enter your Abeg pin and you’re ready to go! For table reservations, call 08080805809 08060605050. Stacked December is organised by Toro Entertainment Company and refreshed by Pepsi Nigeria.

