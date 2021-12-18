Catch Patoranking Live at the ‘Big Name’ Concert This Boxing Day

Connect with us

Reggae king and dancehall singer-songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, professionally known as Patoranking, will be performing at the Big Name Concert on the 26th of December 2021 at the Eko Convention Centre.

The star took to his Instagram page to announce the upcoming concert with the words, “Dec 26th I will tell you what happened in Abule…Go get your early tickets
now!!!” Patoranking has also given fans snippets of what to expect at the concert with throwbacks to classics like “Alubarika” and “Girlie O“.

The concert which is obviously inspired by the star’s show-stopping single “Celebrate Me,” is one of the four thrilling StackedDecember Concerts that will be taking place this year. Tickets for the concert are available on the Abeg platform. Classic and Premium tickets are currently being sold at Early bird prices of 15,000 and 30,000 naira respectively.

If you want to know what happened in Abule and you want to be part of the most Stacked December ever, visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec for your tickets.

On the Abeg app, go to the explore page, search for ToroEC, tap on the ticket you want to purchase, click pay now, enter your Abeg pin and you’re ready to go! Stacked December is organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

