Patoranking Pushes for Unity in the Performance Video for "Black"

While You Anticipate "Finding Me", Here’s Your Ultimate Funke Akindele Binge List

Watch Tacha, Mr Macaroni, Hilda Baci & MC Lively Face Off on the Kiekie Unscripted Experience

How Can You Position Yourself for Greatness? Watch Lanre Olusola Share Strategies

Behind the Scenes of 'Suky': See Exclusive Photos & Listen to the Soundtrack

Dunsin Oyekan Glorifies God in His Latest Release "Who Is Like You"

This Moist Chocolate Cupcake Recipe by Spice Bangla Is So Good

From Despair to Hope: Victoria Orenze & Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Far Beyond’ Paints a Powerful Vision

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Keep It Real on Love and Marriage on the Transparent Talk Show

The Most Toasted Girl Episode 3 brings an Audition, a Beatdown & Some Comedy

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Reggae-dancehall artist Patoranking has released the performance video for “Black,” a track from his second album, “Wilmer.” Shot in black and white, the visuals capture the weight of the song’s message.

In “Black,” Patoranking talks about the issues within the Black community, including self-hate, lack of support, and division. He highlights how Black people sometimes bring each other down instead of working together. “Black sold Black, Black scold Black… Black underrates Black,” he sings. Beyond the problems, he pushes for a change in mindset. “If I don’t love you as my brother, what else do I want?” he asks, emphasising the need for unity.

Patoranking shared a message with the video:

I LOVE US. We are all we got, we are powerful, we are one. It’s time to break the cycle. Let’s love and support each other more.

Watch the visuals below.

