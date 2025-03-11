Patoranking Pushes for Unity in the Performance Video for “Black”

Reggae-dancehall artist Patoranking has released the performance video for “Black,” a track from his second album, “Wilmer.” Shot in black and white, the visuals capture the weight of the song’s message.

In “Black,” Patoranking talks about the issues within the Black community, including self-hate, lack of support, and division. He highlights how Black people sometimes bring each other down instead of working together. “Black sold Black, Black scold Black… Black underrates Black,” he sings. Beyond the problems, he pushes for a change in mindset. “If I don’t love you as my brother, what else do I want?” he asks, emphasising the need for unity.

Patoranking shared a message with the video:

I LOVE US. We are all we got, we are powerful, we are one. It’s time to break the cycle. Let’s love and support each other more.

Watch the visuals below.