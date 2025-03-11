This Okra Soup Recipe Is So Quick, You’ll Be Done Before You Blink

Okra soup in minutes? Yes, please. Uzoms Kitchen keeps it simple with this quick and healthy recipe.

She steams her protein with red and yellow scotch bonnets, chopped onions, oziza seeds, and seasoning. Once that’s done, in goes some crayfish, stockfish, dried fish, and palm oil. A little patience, then the chopped okra, more crayfish, ugwu, and uziza leaves join the pot. Three minutes later, soup is ready.

Easy, fast, and packed with flavour. Watch how she puts it all together below.