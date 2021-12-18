Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Chike & all the Artists Lined Up to Perform at The Throne Concert

Events Scoop

Shatu Garko Has Been Crowned Miss Nigeria 2021 | Get the Scoop

Events

Catch Patoranking Live at the 'Big Name' Concert This Boxing Day

Events

Wizkid to Wrap Up The Year with Live Performance at Vibes on the Beach Concert

Events

Burna Boy Set to Thrill Fans at 'The Live Experience' Concert This Month

Events

The Olu of Warri is set to host the First of its Kind ‘Ghigho Achofen’ | December 18

Events

Church of the Nativity, Ikoyi is set to host its Annual Praise Event tagged ‘Ephphath’ | December 19th

Events

Miss World 2021 Finale Was Temporarily Postponed for Health & Safety Reasons

Events Scoop

Cee-C, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & all the Icy Guests at Nancy Isime's #WinterWonderland Birthday Party

Events

Adebanke Adetifa bags the Alpha Morgan Group Employee of the Year Award 🏆 👏🏽

Events

Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Chike & all the Artists Lined Up to Perform at The Throne Concert

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Stacked December officially begins with Big Wiz, Patoranking and Burna Boy set to perform live in Lagos.

Some of Nigeria’s leading music stars, Wizkid, Patoranking and Burna Boy have announced that they will be ending 2021 on a high note by performing live in Lagos at 2021 Stacked December concert.

The trio will each be headlining their own concerts during the lineup of concerts happening as part of Stacked December this year. Patoranking’s Big Name concert will be opening the show on the 26th of December 2021 at the Eko convention centre.

The reggae-Dancehall Singer and songwriter took to his page to announce the big event by showcasing snippets of what fans should anticipate at the concert. The snippets include songs like “Girlie o” and “Alubarika” which launched him into international prominence.

The Big name concert itself was inspired by his hit song titled “Celebrate me” which was released earlier this year. The singer officially announced the concert on his Instagram page when he wrote, ” Dec 26th, I will tell you what happened in Abule, go get your tickets now”

Afrobeat giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy will be up next for The Live Experience Burna concert. Just returning from his round-the-world tour
across Dublin, Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, amongst others, Burna has pledged to give Nigerians a thrilling experience. The Grammy award winner will be putting up a show-stopping performance at Lagos Eko Convention center, just after Patoranking on the 27th of December, 2021.

In Burna Boy’s words, “Nigeria, I didn’t forget you”. Bringing the event to an exhilarating climax is none other than the Starboy himself! Just like Burna Boy, Wizkid will be flying in from his “Made In Lagos” world tour to give Nigerians a treat at the Landmark Beach on December 30th.

As you know, the Starboy doesn’t come to play. After selling out at London’s O2 arena thrice, early bird tickets for Big Wiz Vibes on the Beach concert are already sold out! You definitely don’t want to miss this year’s Stacked December concert! Tickets for the concert are available on the Abeg platform.

The Throne Concert; A fusion of some of the very best artists of 2021 will also hold on December 29 at Eko Hotel. Chike, The Cavemen, Wande Coal, Victony, Made Kuti, Wavy The Creator, T-Classic, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Rema, Oxlade, Bella Shmurda, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Ruger, Ckay, Fave, Reekado Banks, Dremo, Bad Boy Timz, Superboy Cheque, Wurld, Poco Lee and other artists will perform live.

For more information on the ‘dettiest’ December of all time, visit https://store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets. All concerts are 100% COVID-19 compliant. Stacked December is organized by Toro Entertainment Company (TEC).

See the amazing lineup of artists set to perform at The Throne events this December:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity
css.php