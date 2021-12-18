Shatu Garko Has Been Crowned Miss Nigeria 2021 | Get the Scoop

The Coronation Gala for the 44th edition of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant took place on Friday, 17th of December and Shatu Garko who represented the Northern region has been crowned Miss Nigeria 2021.

The 18-year-old hijab model began the competition with 17 other contestants, made it to the top 10, then to top 5 and eventually won the ultimate crown. See highlights from the exhilarating event below:

Creative Director of Miss Nigeria Organisation (and Miss Nigeria 2013) Ezinne Akudo on the red carpet.

Meet the host Enyinna Nwigwe

Busola Dakolo on the red carpet.

Nonso Bassey

Michelle Dede and her beautiful smile.

Big Man in Black 😎 Nelson Allison on the carpet.

The host leading us through the events of tonight as the 44th Miss Nigeria is crowned

Introducing… the 18 Queens for the 44th Miss Nigeria representing Nigeria’s geographical regions.

Cultural presentation from the queens. In order of appearance: Northern region, South-South region, South West region, South East region

Nonso Bassey performing on stage at the 44th Miss Nigeria @missnigeriaorg Coronation Gala.

The Queens looking gorgeous in their evening dresses.

Rita Dominic and other judges at the Coronation Gala for the 44th Miss Nigeria.

Meet the Top 10 Queens for the 44th Miss Nigeria

A poem from Little Miss United Nations June Wisse.

Meet your Top 5 for the 44th Miss Nigeria.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria Beauty Tukura takes her final walk as Queen before a new Queen takes over and continues the work of social impact.

The 44th Miss Nigeria is…. Shatu Garko, from the Northern region. Swipe left to watch the moment she was announced as Queen.

Photo Credit: @shatu.garko