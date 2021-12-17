Church of the Nativity, Ikoyi is set to host its Annual Praise Event tagged ‘Ephphath’ | December 19th

In line with an annual tradition of thanksgiving and praise, the Church of the Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, would be hosting an annual praise concert tagged ‘Ephphatha’. Gotten from the book of scriptures in Mark 7:34 where Jesus healed a man that was deaf and dumb after proclaiming the wordEphphatha which is an Aramaic word that means ‘Be Opened’.

The Church of the Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, is a Parish under the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) under the leadership of The Archbishop and Bishop, Most Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye (Diocesan and Missioner)and the Vicar of the Church, Ven. Olalekan Popoola.

The Church of the Nativity is named after the birth and incarnation of Jesus Christ and in a time where the world needs healing, this event brings together anointed Gospel Ministers to raise an altar of praise unto the Lord most high to bring the much-needed healing to our land at this significant time.

Ephphatha used to hold in November and the Lord directed us to move it to December as an annual time to praise the Lord and celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. We have testimonies of God’s healing and open doors from prior editions and it can only get better.

The line-up of Gospel Ministers includes Dr Tim Godferey, Sola Allyson, Bidemi Olaoba, Revd. Jacob Adebayo Olorundare, Onos Ariyo, Efe Nathan, Dare Justified, Mairo Ese, Sammy Guitar, Olumide Baritone and Godwin strings amongst others. The Praise concert which would be the grand finale of the week-long revival is scheduled to hold on December 19th, 2021 on the grounds of Church of the Nativity, Parkview Estate Ikoyi, Lagos.

The praise concert would be preceded by a week-long revival and missionary outreach symbolizing the ministry of Jesus who came to heal the sick and comfort the brokenhearted.

According to Ven. Olalekan Popoola:

“The Praise Concert would provide ample opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of Jesus and there is no better time to do this than during Christmas. We invite all to join us in this celebration of Jesus and anexperience of His power”.

Additional details of the event are available online on all our handles @conacparkview and at www.conacparkview.com

