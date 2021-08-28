BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Connect with us
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in August.

First Look at Tobi Bakre & Anu Oladosu’s Traditional Wedding | #AnTo21

New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation

EFCC Explains Why It Raided Dorathy Bachor’s Home

The Trend of EFCC Officials Breaking into People’s Homes

US Government to Train 16 EFCC Staff on Effective Communication

#BNxBBNaija6: A Summary of Week 4 in the Big Brother House | KayVee’s Exit + Maria’s Eviction Prank

Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” is the Coming-of-Age EP Africa Needs | By Yomi Owope

Take a Peek Into Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding |#Thebeginningofyz

“I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo” – Fancy Acholonu reveals

Kiddwaya & Cuppy to Star in New Docu-ality Series “Highlife” Coming this September

