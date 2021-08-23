Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro stunned on the Black Carpet at the Premiere of Jim Iyke’s “Bad Comments”

The official premiere for Jim Iyke‘s debut film production “Bad Comments” took place last night and the black carpet was graced with elegant and stunning looks from your favourite celebrities.

Jim Iyke gave a “thank you” speech to everyone, at the end of the movie which he referred to as an “overstatement”.

“Bad Comments” is a story about a successful businessman who turns to his dark side following excessive bullying by internet trolls.

The movie was directed by Moses Inwang and features Jim Iyke as Frank Orji, Chiwetelu Agu, Patience Ozorkwo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Lugo Touitou and music producer, Young John.

See looks from the premiere below:

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline