Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro stunned on the Black Carpet at the Premiere of Jim Iyke's "Bad Comments"

After $1.2m Seed Round, Toronto-based Plentywaka acquires Stabus Ghana

Own a Property in Lagos New Town - a new community developed by Mixta Africa

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

4 Reasons Why TECNO Phantom X is the Stylish Choice for Fashionistas & Influencers

For Young Africa Women! She Leads Africa & Darling collaborate to inspire “Confidence in Action”

Swarovski Nigeria unveils Temi Young and Diana Eneje as its newest brand influencers

Mark Your Calendars! Igbobi College unveils 90th Founders' Day Anniversary Activities

Kwara Education Futures Summit is Working to Build a New Generation of Leaders from the State

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here's How Vetifly can Fly you there

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The official premiere for Jim Iyke‘s debut film production “Bad Comments” took place last night and the black carpet was graced with elegant and stunning looks from your favourite celebrities.

Jim Iyke gave a “thank you” speech to everyone, at the end of the movie which he referred to as an “overstatement”.

Bad Comments” is a story about a successful businessman who turns to his dark side following excessive bullying by internet trolls.

The movie was directed by Moses Inwang and features Jim Iyke as Frank Orji, Chiwetelu Agu, Patience Ozorkwo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Lugo Touitou and music producer, Young John.

See looks from the premiere below:

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline

