Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for “Bad Comments”

Jim Iyke has released the teaser for his forthcoming feature film, “Bad Comments“, a story about a successful businessman who turns to his dark side following excessive bullying by internet trolls.

The movie was directed by Moses Inwang and features Jim Iyke as Frank Orji, Chiwetelu Agu, Patience Ozorkwo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Lugo Touitou and music producer, Young John.

Watch the teaser below: