Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for “Bad Comments”
Jim Iyke has released the teaser for his forthcoming feature film, “Bad Comments“, a story about a successful businessman who turns to his dark side following excessive bullying by internet trolls.
The movie was directed by Moses Inwang and features Jim Iyke as Frank Orji, Chiwetelu Agu, Patience Ozorkwo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Lugo Touitou and music producer, Young John.
Watch the teaser below:
View this post on Instagram
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN I PRESENT OUR FIRST #TEASER FROM MY LATEST PROJECT #BADCOMMENTSTHEMOVIE FROM OUR COMPANY 6TH SENSE PRODUCTION INCONJUCTION WITH @filmoneng “Intellectual Banter” can change your life, just ask Frank Orji (@jimiyke). He was the epitome of success, till he crossed the dark side of the internet in @badcommentsmovie. Coming soon to a cinema near you. Director @sneezemankind PRODUCER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER @jim.iyke @badcommentsthemovie