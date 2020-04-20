The Azonwus Are Back with a Christian Dating Series “The Whole Truth” | WATCH

Relationship vloggers, Ezekiel and Kiyanna Azonwu are back with a series of their vlog, where they tackle topics leaving many couples at loggerheads.

It’s so easy for Christians to fall into a pointless cycle of dating that leads nowhere. These new episodes show what happens when the hardest questions are part of the introduction.

How much more clarity would you have if you knew where your potential mate stood when it came to questions that challenge their deepest values.

Find out what happens when “The Whole Truth” is revealed.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3