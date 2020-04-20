Mark Your Calendars & Don’t Miss Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 20 – 25

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.

This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.

Here’s our schedule for this week!

Productivity Tips While At Home

Date: Monday, April 20, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Life of a Creative in Isolation
Guest: Isioma Osaje @msjazzyfied

COVID-19

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Pregnant During a Pandemic
Guest: Tolu Adeleke-Aire @toluthemidwife

Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Life of a Health Worker During a Pandemic
Guest: Regina Askia-Williams @reginaaskia

Parenting in the COVID-19 Era

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: The Life of a Parent in Isolation
Guest: Ify Okoye @ifyokoye1

Cook With Me

Date: Friday, April 24, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Guest: Chef Fregz @chef_fregz

Club BN

Date: Friday, April 24, 2020.
Time: 8 PM
Guest: DJ Big N @djbign

Get Fit With Me

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Time: 9 AM
Guest: Sandra Okeke @sofit_ng

Story Time

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: I Lost My Car to a ‘Prophet’
Guest: Toyosi Etim-Effiong @the_toyosi

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

