BN TV
Mark Your Calendars & Don’t Miss Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 20 – 25
Hey BNers!
Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.
This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.
Here’s our schedule for this week!
Productivity Tips While At Home
Date: Monday, April 20, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Life of a Creative in Isolation
Guest: Isioma Osaje @msjazzyfied
COVID-19
Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Pregnant During a Pandemic
Guest: Tolu Adeleke-Aire @toluthemidwife
Let’s Talk About Mental Health
Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Life of a Health Worker During a Pandemic
Guest: Regina Askia-Williams @reginaaskia
Parenting in the COVID-19 Era
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: The Life of a Parent in Isolation
Guest: Ify Okoye @ifyokoye1
Cook With Me
Date: Friday, April 24, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Guest: Chef Fregz @chef_fregz
Club BN
Date: Friday, April 24, 2020.
Time: 8 PM
Guest: DJ Big N @djbign
Get Fit With Me
Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Time: 9 AM
Guest: Sandra Okeke @sofit_ng
Story Time
Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: I Lost My Car to a ‘Prophet’
Guest: Toyosi Etim-Effiong @the_toyosi