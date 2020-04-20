Connect with us

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for "Bad Comments"

The Azonwus Are Back with a Christian Dating Series "The Whole Truth" | WATCH

Mark Your Calendars & Don't Miss Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 20 – 25

A New Episode of Bovi's "Back To School (Third Term)" Series is Here | Watch "Drag Queen"

Sisi Yemmie's New Vlog includes a Successful First Attempt at Hair Cutting | Watch

Learn from Peace Ighodaro's Story in Episode 2 of "Colours of Life" by Koko Kalango | Watch

Our Favorite Vlog Couple Adanna & David are Back with a new Vlog | Watch

It's Here! Watch Episode 10 of "Room 420" - 'Rukky's Story'

Burna Boy took the “One World: Together At Home” Concert by Storm with his Brilliant Performance | Watch

Nollywood lovers! We’ve got something you’ll really love.

In case you missed the Niyi Akinmolayan‘s 2019 blockbuster “The Set Up” in the cinemas, or you’ve watched it and still can’t get enough of it. Not to worry! The suspense-filled drama is coming to Netflix this Wednesday.

It follows the life of a young woman who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

“The Set Up” is a movie directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Filmone Distribution and Anakle Films. It stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jim Iyke, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tina Mba, Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayoola, Marie Humbert, Damilare Kuku, Wendy Lawal, and Uzor Arukwe.

While you anticipate the release, watch the trailer here.

 

Photo Credit: niyi_akinmolayan

