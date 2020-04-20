Yayy! “The Set Up” is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

Nollywood lovers! We’ve got something you’ll really love.

In case you missed the Niyi Akinmolayan‘s 2019 blockbuster “The Set Up” in the cinemas, or you’ve watched it and still can’t get enough of it. Not to worry! The suspense-filled drama is coming to Netflix this Wednesday.

It follows the life of a young woman who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

“The Set Up” is a movie directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Filmone Distribution and Anakle Films. It stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jim Iyke, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tina Mba, Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayoola, Marie Humbert, Damilare Kuku, Wendy Lawal, and Uzor Arukwe.

While you anticipate the release, watch the trailer here.

Photo Credit: niyi_akinmolayan