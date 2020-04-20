Media Room Hub Drops a Powerful April Cover Dedicated to “The Frontline Soldiers”

The latest issue of Media Room Hub’s magazine spotlights the young health workers in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria. The April cover is a special tribute to all the frontline doctors, nurses and healthcare workers all over the world battling to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The issue features five vibrant young frontline soldiers, Dr Adefunke Ayeni, Dr Akin Faminu, Dr Etiobhio Samuel Ose, Dr Bukola Ogunyemi and Dr Gbadamosi Adefemi (Foladavid) who are risking it all for us to stay safe as the world fights the pandemic. They are Nigerians and they are all medical doctors.

They spoke about the COVID-19, the risk of being at the front line, their dreams, aspirations and the disappointing state of health infrastructures in Nigeria amongst others.

Meet the young frontline heroes:

Dr Adefunke Ayeni Adéfunké Ayeni nee Arowolo is a practising medical doctor and fashion enthusiast based in Muscat, Oman. Her unquenchable passion for fashion led her to start an Instagram page, by.adefunke where she shares fashion tips and tricks as well as fun styling videos which is responsible for the exponential growth of the page. Ayeni is also the CEO of FKY by Adéfunké which is a Nigerian based fashion brand relaunching October 2020. This focuses on unique ready to wear pieces which are guaranteed to make the wearer stand out. This more than just a fashion brand as 10% of the profit from every purchase would be going towards the awareness and reduction of women dying during childbirth in Nigeria, known as Maternal Mortality, my NGO Style A Life Foundation. The beautiful mother of two is happily married. Dr Gbadamosi Adefemi (Foladavid) Dr Gbadamosi Adefemi popularly known as Foladavid is a Medical Doctor, Prolific Visual Artist, Nigeria’s Foremost Speedpainter and, Managing Director of International Art company, Royal African Arts (RAA), which is a company he jointly owns with the Royal African Corporation of His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M) Oba (Dr) Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, Ọọ̀ni of Ifẹ̀. Dr Bukola Ogunyemi Ogunyemi Rebecca Oluwabukola Studied at Ternopil State Medical University, Ukraine. She’s a Medical Doctor by profession who turned her passion for fashion into a side hustle. She’s a fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger, brand influencer and model. Dr Etiobhio Samuel Ose Dr Etiobhio Samuel Ose (MBBS, Benin) is a Medical Officer at The Comforters place. He’s in the In-vitro Fertilization, Obstetrics and Gynaecology field and a General practitioner. Samuel is also a Gender-Based Violence prevention advocate and CEO, Gynaefy Inc. As an Infectious disease prevention enthusiast, he has a World Health Organization certification on “Infection Prevention and Control of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as part of the Biodata. To mention but a few. Dr Akin Faminu

Akin Faminu is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. He was a student in the University of the first choice and the nation’s pride from 2011 to 2018, where he finished with the best final year result in 2018 after bagging a BDS degree. He has since been practising in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (Luth), Idi Araba, Lagos.

Faminu is also a household name in the Nigerian Fashion Industry. He has over the years been able to grow a brand that is a major force in the Nigerian Fashion Space in the niches of Content Creation and Digital Influencing among others.

